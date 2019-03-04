TODAY'S PAPER
Luke Perry, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Riverdale' actor, dies after stroke at 52, publicist says

Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW

Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 6, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision/ Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
A publicist for Luke Perry says the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry's family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry's family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

By The Associated Press

