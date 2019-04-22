Wednesday's episode of The CW's Archie Comics-based drama "Riverdale" will be the last to feature Luke Perry, who died unexpectedly of a stroke on March 4 at age 52.

"This week's #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Archie Comics' chief creative officer, tweeted Sunday night of the actor who played Archie Andrews' father, contractor Fred Andrews. "As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa, who is in his mid-40s. "A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever."

The producer had told "Entertainment Tonight" shortly after Perry's death, "We know that we have to address it in some way, but we're giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him."

He added, "His spirit — which was so generous and wise and vivacious — we hope will infuse every episode, so in my mind, every episode for the rest of time on Riverdale will have a bit of Luke in it."

Wednesday's episode, "Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper,” finds Archie (KJ Apa) facing consequences in the wake of his latest boxing match, while, among other plot lines, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and his parents (Skeet Ulrich, Gina Gershon) search for his missing sister Jellybean (Trinity Likins).

Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted on March 6 that, "Tonight's episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run." The series that night posted an end-credits card reading, "In Memoriam: Luke Perry, 1966-2019."