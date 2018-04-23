Macaulay Culkin has gone from “Home Alone” to mostly just wanting to be left alone.

The actor made a rare appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday and discussed the pitfalls that come from being a baby-face best known for a holiday-themed classic.

“I definitely don’t [go out],” Culkin said, referring to the holiday that made him famous. “It’s my season. It’s Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year.”

As for the “Home Alone” movies themselves — which came out in 1990 and 1992 — the 37-year-old told DeGeneres he doesn’t “really watch them all that often.”

“We did a 15-year anniversary DVD commentary, I realized I hadn’t seen it in like 15 years,” he said. “Whereas [director] Chris Columbus watched it the night before like a responsible human being. It’s like background radiation at Christmastime.”

But still, it’s a relief to see the actor seemingly avoiding the child-star curse. He spent the interview looking happy, healthy, and — as everyone in the world notices daily — youthful. Culkin understands very well he still possesses the face of a preteen defending his home from burglars.

“How can a person look too much like himself? It’s a curse and a blessing,” he joked. “I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation, but while I’m there everyone’s staring at me. And they’re all going, ‘Aww!’ ”

Understandable. Just, please, do not ask Macaulay Culkin to put his hands on his cheeks in the classic “Home Alone” pose. “It’s just like, no,” he said. “I’ve been there, done that, you know?”