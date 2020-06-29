The show will go on, Macy's says, of its upcoming annual "4th of July Fireworks Spectacular," but not in the way we're used to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 44th annual Independence Day event will feature live musical performances by the Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley on an NBC special airing Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. "Today" show news anchor Craig Melvin will host.

In order to avoid crowds, the fireworks portion of the show will be an edited array of unannounced displays that Macy's will mount as a series of five-minute neighborhood shows on select nights now through Saturday, plus "a live grand finale," per NBC.