TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Macy's July Fourth fireworks show to have a different look this year

John Legend will be one of the performers

John Legend will be one of the performers featured on the televised Independence Day special airing on NBC Saturday, from 8 to 10 p.m. Credit: Getty Images / JC Olivera

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The show will go on, Macy's says, of its upcoming annual "4th of July Fireworks Spectacular," but not in the way we're used to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 44th annual Independence Day event will feature live musical performances by the Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley on an NBC special airing Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. "Today" show news anchor Craig Melvin will host.

In order to avoid crowds, the fireworks portion of the show will be an edited array of unannounced displays that Macy's will mount as a series of five-minute neighborhood shows on select nights now through Saturday, plus "a live grand finale," per NBC.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday during a Despite pandemic, MTV VMAs to take place Aug. 30 in Brooklyn
Beyoncé wrote and directed "Black Is King," a Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' coming to Disney Plus
Shevon Nieto, then Shevon Stoddart, of Jamaica reacts LI's Nieto goes from hurdling at Olympics to singing on 'AGT'
A 1988 episode of "The Golden Girls" has Hulu removes 'Golden Girls' episode with blackface gag
In Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood," Patti LuPone stars as Patti LuPone talks about 'Hollywood' and more
Beyoncé accepts the humanitarian award during Sunday's BET BET Awards 2020: Black experience, performers, more celebrated
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search