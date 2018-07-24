Three former secretaries of state will appear on the fifth-season premiere of "Madam Secretary," starring Téa Leoni.

CBS announced Tuesday that Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell will guest-star as themselves on the episode airing Oct. 7. "It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes," series creator and executive producer Barbara Hall said in a statement.

Added fellow executive producer Lori McCreary, "Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling. And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle."

The trio filmed on July 11. Albright, who previously appeared in a 2015 episode, in 1997 became the first woman to serve in this Cabinet position. Powell, the first African-American, served from 2001 to 2005 and Clinton from 2009 to 2013.