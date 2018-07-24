Three former Secretaries of State guest-star on 'Madam Secretary' season opener
Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell will appear as themselves on the episode airing Oct. 7.
Three former secretaries of state will appear on the fifth-season premiere of "Madam Secretary," starring Téa Leoni.
CBS announced Tuesday that Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell will guest-star as themselves on the episode airing Oct. 7. "It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes," series creator and executive producer Barbara Hall said in a statement.
Added fellow executive producer Lori McCreary, "Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling. And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle."
The trio filmed on July 11. Albright, who previously appeared in a 2015 episode, in 1997 became the first woman to serve in this Cabinet position. Powell, the first African-American, served from 2001 to 2005 and Clinton from 2009 to 2013.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.