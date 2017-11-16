“Wheel of Fortune” is taking a spin in New York City.

The popular Hangman-inspired game show starring Pat Sajak and Vanna White is the focus of a new exhibit titled “Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America’s Game” at the Paley Center at 25 W. 52nd St. through Dec. 3. On display will be some of White’s favorite gowns, wedges from the wheel and scale models of the set, along with videos featuring some of the show’s most memorable moments. You’ll also spot Sheldon, the ceramic Dalmatian that sold for $154 during the series’ early days when contestants used their winnings to shop for prizes.

While “Wheel” began in 1975 as a daytime show on NBC with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford, this exhibit is meant as a celebration to the syndicated edition with Sajak and White that has been on a roll since 1984.

“The viewers think of them as friends and one of the most satisfying and heartwarming things to watch is people’s faces when Pat and Vanna enter the studio,” says “Wheel” executive producer Harry Friedman.

And while it costs $250 to buy a vowel on the show, admission to the exhibit, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays, is free. For more info, go to paleycenter.org.