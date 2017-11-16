TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 58° Good Afternoon
Overcast 58° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Manhattan exhibit celebrates 35 years of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

The Paley Center exhibit is up through Dec. 3.

Set pieces like puzzle letters and the famous

Set pieces like puzzle letters and the famous ceramic Dalmatian named Sheldon are among the items on display in "Wheel of Fortune: Celebrating 35 Years of America's Game" at the Paley Center in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Paley Center

By Daniel Bubbeo  daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

“Wheel of Fortune” is taking a spin in New York City.

The popular Hangman-inspired game show starring Pat Sajak and Vanna White is the focus of a new exhibit titled “Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America’s Game” at the Paley Center at 25 W. 52nd St. through Dec. 3. On display will be some of White’s favorite gowns, wedges from the wheel and scale models of the set, along with videos featuring some of the show’s most memorable moments. You’ll also spot Sheldon, the ceramic Dalmatian that sold for $154 during the series’ early days when contestants used their winnings to shop for prizes.

While “Wheel” began in 1975 as a daytime show on NBC with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford, this exhibit is meant as a celebration to the syndicated edition with Sajak and White that has been on a roll since 1984.

“The viewers think of them as friends and one of the most satisfying and heartwarming things to watch is people’s faces when Pat and Vanna enter the studio,” says “Wheel” executive producer Harry Friedman.

And while it costs $250 to buy a vowel on the show, admission to the exhibit, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays, is free. For more info, go to paleycenter.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is a deputy entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He is also editor of the LI Arts and Tech pages.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

A producer of 'Veep' filming paused for Louis-Dreyfus treatment
Jon Bernthal stars in 'The Punisher': Jon Bernthal doesn't disappoint
Comedian Hari Kondabolu explores the Indian experience in Hari Kondabolu wants to rid ‘Simpsons’ of Apu
Alan Young horses around with the star of 5 Thanksgiving episodes featuring Pilgrims
Theresa Caputo and her husband, Larry, in an 'Long Island Medium' star says marriage is 'strained'
The American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis When, where to watch upcoming award shows