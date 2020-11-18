Christmas-loving Mariah Carey, with an iconic holiday song and album, a book and its spinoff animated special, and a 2015 Hallmark Channel Yuletide special, now has an airdate and a guest list for her previously announced Apple TV+ show.

"Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," premiering Dec. 4, finds Santa Claus facing "a holiday cheer crisis," said the streaming service on Wednesday. He naturally turns to the "one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey."

Joining the global music star, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, are singers and hip-hop artists Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner, prima ballerina Misty Copeland of American Ballet Theatre, child actress Mykal-Michelle Harris ("Mixed-ish") and the comic-strip "Peanuts" kids, all pitching in to help Carey "create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry."

Also appearing will be Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon's 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, often featured on Carey's Instagram account.

Sister service Apple Music in conjunction with the special will release an interview with Carey on Dec. 7, in which the singer "runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs." On Christmas Day she will appear on the online radio station Apple Music Hits with a six-hour holiday-music marathon that will include her Yuletide anecdotes and additional performers sharing Christmas messages.