Mariah Carey is getting a high-profile do-over.

The Greenlawn-raised diva will return to Times Square on New Year’s Eve to perform shortly before midnight, the same slot where she endured an embarrassing appearance last year plagued by technical difficulties and her stunning inability to sing or even lip sync to her hits.

On New Year’s Eve 2016, Carey says that due to a faulty in-ear monitor she was unable to hear the backing track for her song “Emotions,” which led her to walk uncomfortably around the stage, but not singing, while her dancers continued to perform. That was followed by her trying and then giving up on lip syncing to “We Belong Together.”

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the show, countered that the monitor was fine and that Carey skipped rehearsals — something TMZ reports will not happen this year.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,’” Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement. “See you in Times Square!”

After announcing her return appearance, Carey tweeted, “Take 2.”

“I give her tremendous credit for saying, ‘I’m coming back. I’m going on the same stage at the exact same moment before the ball drops in front of tens of millions of people,’” Seacrest told Us Weekly.

His co-host Jenny McCarthy was also supportive. “It’s a wow! I am really grateful that, not only did she say yes, but that we gave her the chance,” she told the magazine. “It’s like, how many times would we love a second chance in life? I know I need about 40 of them.”

Carey’s return appearance comes at the end of an uneven year for the best-selling female artist of all time. Her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” recently reached the Top 10 for the first time on Billboard’s singles chart, giving Carey her 28th Top 10 hit. She has now had a Top 10 hit in the ‘90s, the Aughts and the ‘10s.

However, her arena tour opening for Lionel Richie this summer drew mixed reviews, and she canceled several of her annual holiday extravaganza shows due to illness.