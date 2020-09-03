Marie Osmond leaving 'The Talk'

Marie Osmond is leaving the daytime discussion show "The Talk," a year after succeeding panelist and executive producer Sara Gilbert.

"Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience," CBS said in a statement to Newsday. "We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.” Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba also star on the show.

Osmond, 60, added on her social media: "One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I'm excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed & remembered we hadn't been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I'm looking forward to spending more time with him & visiting all the kids/grandkids."

Osmond and husband Stephen Craig, to whom she was married in the 1980s but later divorced, remarried in 2011. They have one child, son Stephen, 37. In-between, Osmond was wed to music producer Brian Blosil from 1986 until announcing in March 2007 they were divorcing. The couple had seven children, five of them adopted, with son Michael dying in 2010 at age 19. The two youngest are Matthew, 21, and Abigail, who turns 18 on Friday.

Osmond is at work on a project with ViacomCBS, and stars in the upcoming Lifetime telefilm "The Christmas Edition," with two more TV movies in development. Last November, Osmond and her brother Donny Osmond ended their 11-year Las Vegas residency.