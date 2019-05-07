Singer-actress Marie Osmond will succeed Sara Gilbert as a new co-host on the daytime discussion show "The Talk."

She has been a guest host on more than 40 episodes throughout the years. "If you've seen Marie Osmond guest host on 'The Talk' over the past nine seasons, you know she's the perfect addition to the show," said CBS executive Angelica McDaniel in a statement Tuesday.

Osmond, 59, joins Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the show, which airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on WCBS/2. She'll start in September when the show returns for its tenth season.

"It is such a joy for me to be joining 'The Talk' in September," Osmond said in a statement, adding, "I am thrilled to now call this my day job."

Gilbert, 44, who developed the show in 2010 and is an executive producer, said last month she was departing at the end of this season.