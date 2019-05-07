TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Marie Osmond joining 'The Talk' as co-host, succeeding Sara Gilbert

Marie Osmond will be joining "The Talk" in

Marie Osmond will be joining "The Talk" in September. Photo Credit: CBS / Monty Brinton

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Singer-actress Marie Osmond will succeed Sara Gilbert as a new co-host on the daytime discussion show "The Talk."

She has been a guest host on more than 40 episodes throughout the years. "If you've seen Marie Osmond guest host on 'The Talk' over the past nine seasons, you know she's the perfect addition to the show," said CBS executive Angelica McDaniel in a statement Tuesday.

Osmond, 59, joins Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the show, which airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on WCBS/2. She'll start in September when the show returns for its tenth season.

"It is such a joy for me to be joining 'The Talk' in September," Osmond said in a statement, adding, "I am thrilled to now call this my day job."

Gilbert, 44, who developed the show in 2010 and is an executive producer, said last month she was departing at the end of this season.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Season 8 With two episodes left, who will win 'Game of Thrones?'
"CBS This Morning" announced Monday that Norah O'Donnell CBS News names new evening anchor
Rachel Bloom arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men Rachel Bloom sets 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' warm-up show on LI
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington appear in a 'Game of Thrones' review: Daenerys is vulnerable
Gina Rodriguez, right, and her now husband Joe 'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez weds
"Friends" in London. Clockwise from top left: Matt 'Friends' ended 15 years ago: A look at LI connections