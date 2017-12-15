ABC has fired Mario Batali as co-host of its daytime talk show “The Chew” in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the celebrity chef.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on ‘The Chew,’ ” said a network representative.

The network had asked Batali to step away from the show after allegations were first reported Monday by eater.com. The foodie website said four women, three of whom had worked for him, had accused Batali of inappropriate touching and sexual innuendo over the course of at least 20 years.

On Monday, ABC said, “While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.”

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt,” Batali, 57, said in a statement Monday to Eater.com. “Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

Batali also stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant-management company.