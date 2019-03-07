TODAY'S PAPER
'Mrs. Maisel' looking for a few good men at LI casting call

The Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series is seeking men to play 1950s soldiers.

Rachel Brosnahan stars in Amazon Prime's "The

 Rachel Brosnahan stars in Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video/ Everett Collection/Nicole Rivelli

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
'Ten hut! "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is drafting extras to play 1950s soldiers in an upcoming shoot in Farmingdale! At ease.

Manhattan's Grant Wilfley Casting, which specializes in extras and day players, is seeking both SAG-AFTRA and nonunion men aged from 18 into their 40s of any ethnicity, according to a casting notice on the firm's Facebook page.

"Men must be OK getting a 1950s military haircut and being clean shaven," the notice reads. "All must be comfortable working around atmospheric smoke. No wool allergies."

The one-day shoot for the Amazon Prime series -- the most recent Emmy-winner for comedy series, comedy-series writing and casting for a comedy series, along with five other Emmy Awards -- is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.

Nonunion extras will be paid $210 for an expected 12-hour day, while union members will receive union rates. Those interested can email tmmm@gwcnyc.com with the subject line "FACEBOOK 3/27 SOLDIERS," giving contact information, responses to questions such as wardrobe size and visible tattoos, and a variety of photos. Full list of questions at facebook.com/GWCNYC. 

The series, shooting its upcoming season three, stars Emmy-winners Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein as, respectively, Miriam Maisel, a separated young woman from a well-off Manhattan family in 1958, who finds her calling in stand-up comedy, and Susie Myerson, her pugnacious manager. Emmy-nominee Tony Shalhoub plays Miriam's Columbia-professor father, Abe Weissman.

