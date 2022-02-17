In the 1960s New York of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," premiering its fourth season Friday on Prime Video, that Mid-Century Modern tray of canapés and cocktails you might see has time-traveled from 2020s Long Island — courtesy of the Huntington antiques store Rosie's Vintage.

"We have supplied products for seasons 3, 4 and 5, which is in the making," says co-owner Thea Morales, 45, following Prime Video's announcement Thursday of a fifth and final season of the series about housewife turned stand-up comic Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan). "For season 4, a lot of what they purchased was specifically for a birthday scene and for what I think might be a flashback — one [lot] had to be serving pieces from the 1960s and another was serving pieces from the 1940s."

As well, Morales recalls of one visit from the show's props-buyers, "I had a hat stand covered in all these beautiful floral hats from the fifties and sixties. And right before they were done shopping, they saw it and said, 'You know what? Maybe we should make that store in that scene a hat store.' And so they bought all the hats!" Morales says with a laugh. "They also bought kitchenware and barware. The most random thing was some authentic, in-box Tiki torches, with the graphics on the box in all Tiki fonts and images. They saw that and said, 'Can we have that, too?' And I didn't want to sell it," says Morales, who becomes attached to certain pieces, "but I was like, yes, absolutely. So it was all over the place, what they were buying."

The 5½-year-old Rosie's Vintage, which Morales owns with her husband Norm, creative manager for the musical-instrument company Korg USA in Melville, also has worked with props companies that supplied the TV series "Mr. Robot" and Martin Scorsese's 1970s-set movie "The Irishman." Props-buying companies, mostly New York City-based, she says, "come out to us or to other stores out here looking for clothes, décor, everything — Huntington has a lot of antique stores."

Rosie's specializes in Mid-Century Modern, a broadly defined term for architecture, graphic design and home furnishings and décor from roughly the mid-1930s to the mid-1960s, reflecting the global cultural movement Modernism that began early last century. From bright orange Eames molded fiberglass chairs to "atomic daisy" wall clocks, MCM "is so cheerful and happy and optimistic," says Thea Morales. "There was a lot of terrible stuff that happened throughout those decades," she points out of the racial segregation, McCarthyism and other repressions, "but in the design arena it was colorful and positive," reflecting postwar futurism and a faith in science and technology.

Helping keep that alive, says the Syosset native, are things like the 2007-15 AMC period drama "Mad Men" and, now, "Maisel." "That Pyrex casserole dish she has in the first season," Morales marvels of Miriam's classic pink kitchenware, perfect for brisket. "It was such an eye-catcher, and everybody after that wanted that piece."