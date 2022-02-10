Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator and, with her husband Daniel Palladino, showrunner of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," says she is overjoyed at the idea that unlike previous seasons, the upcoming fourth will not be available all at once but rather as two episodes weekly.

"We [expletive] love it," Sherman-Palladino, 55, told the online magazine TVLine on Wednesday. "Our show is dense," she said of the Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama about a 1950s Manhattan woman who becomes a successful stand-up comic. "There's a lot of [expletive] going on. And attention must be paid. We're really happy that they are doing this."

Season 4 of the Prime Video series premieres Feb. 18, with two new episodes dropping weekly for four weeks.

"We had been talking to them about it," Daniel Palladino says of the Amazon-owned streaming service. "There was a time many years ago where people thought the weekly rollout thing was over because everyone wants to watch them all at once. But then shows like [HBO's] 'Succession' are getting even bigger, with the conversation growing from week-to-week."

Addressing the density of the fast-paced show, in which rapid-fire witty banter, a large cast and copious period detail filled the first three seasons' depiction of 1958 to 1960 New York, Las Vegas and elsewhere, Daniel Palladino added, "We would not recommend anyone watch eight episodes of this show in a row in one sitting — or two sittings. We don't even want [entertainment-media journalists] to do that. It was not made to be consumed like that, at least not on the first viewing. So we're good with what they're trying here."

With 54 Emmy nominations, the show won for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2018. Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, and fellow stars Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub additionally have won Emmys, as have guest actors Luke Kirby and Jane Lynch.

One episode this season was shot partly at The Mill Neck Manor, a 34-room Tudor Revival on the Long Island Sound, built in the 1920s.