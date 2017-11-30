Twenty-four hours after being fired by NBC News because of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” Matt Lauer broke his silence Thursday morning in a statement that expressed regret but also disputed some allegations against him.

Lauer’s former “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie led off Thursday’s show with Lauer’s statement, which she read on the air, first saying she had received it seconds earlier:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” according to the statement she read. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Lauer’s statement does not mention the specific allegations against him.

Variety on Wednesday published a story that said multiple women had filed complaints against Lauer — in some instances offering lurid details of the complaints.

Lauer, 59, was abruptly fired Wednesday after a 20-year run as “Today” co-host after a woman — unnamed by the network — gave the network a detailed account of an encounter she had with him during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Since then, the accounts of other women have been confirmed by NBC News.

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort,” Lauer said in a statement. “It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”