“Today” contributor and “Sunday Today” host Willie Geist says he has been in touch with his former colleague Matt Lauer, and that the ousted co-anchor is doing as well as can be expected following his dismissal Nov. 29 amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“I’ve texted with him just on a personal level,” Geist told “Entertainment Tonight” at the National Board of Review Awards gala in Manhattan Tuesday night. “It was his birthday the other day, his 60th birthday,” on Dec 30.

“He’s good,” Geist added. “I mean, as good as he can be. I think he’s sort of reconnecting with his family and figuring everything out.”

When asked what Lauer might be looking toward in terms of his career moving forward, Geist responded, “I have no idea . . . I really don’t know. I think he’s totally focused on his kids and his family right now.” Lauer married Dutch model Annette Roque in Bridgehampton on Oct. 3, 1998, and the couple has three children, teens Jack and Romy and 11-year-old son Thijs.

Geist had more definite words about “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Lauer’s recent replacement, co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

“Amazing. Amazing,” he described them. “They’re both my good, honest-to-goodness friends. I’m so happy for Hoda. They’re kickin’ butt. They won the week again last week. I think they’ve won every week since they’ve started. You can’t not be happy for Hoda. She’s such a genuine, loving, feeling, energetic person. She deserves it, and it’s good for everybody.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.