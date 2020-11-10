It's not easy being green and mean, but Matthew Morrison is up for the challenge.

The "Glee" star is set to play the title role in NBC's two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical," which will air on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m from London's Troubadour Theatre.

The network announced the news on Tuesday's "Today" and presented a rehearsal clip featuring Morrison. "While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on," the actor said.

The cast will also include Denis O’Hare and Booboo Stewart, respectively as the old and young versions of the Grinch's dog, Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

The Troubadour in Wembley Park reopened on Aug. 25 with "Sleepless: A Musical Romance" based on the film "Sleepless in Seattle." It was the first London theater to open its doors again after the U.K. government in July gave theaters the green light to begin socially distanced outdoor performances on Aug. 1.