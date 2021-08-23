Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for three weeks

Actor Mayim Bialik will guest-host "Jeopardy" for three weeks, in the wake of Mike Richards' exit as the quiz show's new permanent host.

Sony Pictures Television, the long-running quiz show's production company and distributor, said Monday that Bialik, 45, is scheduled to shoot 15 episodes, when production resumes this week. Additional guest hosts will be announced.

Production was halted Friday after Richards, 46, announced he was stepping down following backlash for making vulgar remarks and using slur terms for women, the developmentally challenged and others in newly unearthed audio from his 2013-14 podcast series, "The Randumb Show." He issued an apology on Thursday, a day after the online magazine The Ringer published an article documenting his comments.

Richards, who retains his concurrent role as "Jeopardy!" executive producer, had been named on Aug. 11 as new host to succeed the late Alex Trebek, with "Big Bang Theory" star Bialik chosen to host prime-time specials and spinoffs. Each had been among the many guest hosts filling in following the last prerecorded Trebek episode in January.

Bialik has not commented publicly on her newly announced role.