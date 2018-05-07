Meghan Markle, the American actress who will become the newest member of England’s royal family on Saturday, May 19, recently got married on the series “Suits,” where she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane. Here are five other Markle TV roles.

90210 (2008) Markle briefly appeared in the pilot of the CW reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Her character was in the front seat of a car, having a dalliance with Ethan (Dustin Milligan).

CSI: MIAMI (2010) Markle played a heroic police officer who goes into a burning building. Her character, Officer Leah Montoya, was eventually rescued and put into an ambulance.

CASTLE (2012) She guest-starred in an episode of the ABC drama as a serial killer who murdered three people.

WHEN SPARKS FLY (2014) The first of two Hallmark movies: She played a journalist who falls in love while on assignment during the holidays.

DATER’S HANDBOOK (2016) In this second Hallmark movie, she played a businesswoman who uses a self-help book to help her love life.