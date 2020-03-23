"The View" co-host Meghan McCain says she and husband Ben Domenech are again expecting a baby, following her announcement in July that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant," McCain, 35, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, wrote on Twitter and Instagram Sunday of herself and her conservative-pundit spouse. "Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

McCain went on to note of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, "I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with." Saying she would be self-isolating and would appear on "The View" from home via satellite, she added, "I'm fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew."

McCain additionally acknowledged "the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight."

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said in a remote appearance Monday, alongside remotes from fellow co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Sara Haines, "Meghan is not here today, and we want to start by giving a big congratulations to her and husband Ben because Meghan is pregnant. And we'll be talking to her about this … later this week. It's really kind of wonderful given everything that's happened to her before with pregnancy. So we're thrilled about that."

Domenech, 38, has not commented publicly.

In July, McCain penned an op-ed piece in The New York Times detailing her feelings after having had a miscarriage weeks earlier. "I loved my baby, and I always will," she wrote. "To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that. I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over."