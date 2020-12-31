Meghan McCain returning to 'The View' on Jan. 4

"The View" cohost Meghan McCain is returning to her ABC daytime panel-discussion show following maternity leave.

ABC News said Wednesday that the columnist and author, 36, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, would return Jan. 4. "The View," cohosted, currently remotely, by McCain, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, is in its 24th season.

McCain took her hiatus shortly before giving birth on Sept. 28 to her and husband Ben Domenech's daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. "It's almost time...I'm so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday!" McCain wrote on Twitter and Instagram, adding cheekily, "Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?"