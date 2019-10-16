Megyn Kelly returned to Fox News Wednesday for the first time in nearly three years, saying she'll "probably get back on the horse" — that would be work — while also demanding that her former employer, NBC News, come clean about Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein.

In other words, no surprises, although the 48-year-old Kelly did appear to be a former high-powered TV host chaffing to get back in the fight.

And punch she did, telling Fox's Tucker Carlson that NBC News "needs to release women from their confidentiality agreements," referring to Ronan Farrow's just-published book, "Catch & Kill," which reported that NBC News had paid off Lauer sexual harassment accusers for years. NBC, which fired Lauer two years ago as host of "The Today Show," has vigorously denied the charge.

Kelly — who also pressed the network to investigate its culture of harassment during her brief time there — also said NBC needs to appoint an outside investigator to look into the mounting charges about Lauer: "What did they know about Matt Lauer prior to the time of the woman [Brooke Nevils, who accused Lauer of rape] coming forward? The company's whole defense is that this is the first we ever knew about Matt Lauer."

She also wondered aloud why NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim reportedly brushed off Farrow's reporting on Weinstein as not newsworthy.

If this all sounds like revenge served cold, Kelly in fact, hasn't been the only one to call out NBC; she now has joined some of that network's own rank-and-file.

Carlson also asked about her immediate plans. She responded, "I left Fox News in January 2017 to be with my family. ... I spent the last year mothering my own kids and there's no substitute for that."

Back in 2016, Fox News made a big offer to keep her, but NBC News made a bigger one, reportedly paying her an estimated $69 million for a three-year stint. That offer lasted only a year, after her tenure as host of the 9 a.m. "Megyn Kelly Today" show imploded in the wake of her defense of blackface as a Halloween costume. She reportedly got a $35 million payout and hasn't been on TV until Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" appearance.

Fox News, meanwhile, preemptively shot down questions about a possible Kelly return to its air, saying Tuesday: "Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”