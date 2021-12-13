TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'Dr. Oz' show ending next month, as star runs for Senate

Dr. Mehmet Oz's TV show will end next

Dr. Mehmet Oz's TV show will end next month and be replaced by a cooking show featuring his daughter, Daphne Oz. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz will end his "Dr. Oz" syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter.

The "Dr. Oz" show, in its 13th season, will air its last episode on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television said on Monday.

The heart surgeon and talk show host is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania. Television stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland that are seen in Pennsylvania had already taken "Dr. Oz" off the air, for fear that the Federal Communications Commission's "equal time" rules would allow rival candidates to seek similar airtime.

In many parts of the country, "Dr. Oz" will be replaced by "The Good Dish," a combination talk-cooking show where hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will serve up a dish of the day. Producers boasted it would be "the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes."

The show is an outgrowth of a weekly segment on "Dr. Oz," much like Oz's television career got an early boost from Oprah Winfrey.

Sony said it has commitments to air "The Good Dish" in stations representing 90% of the nation's population.

"The Good Dish" begins Jan. 17, Sony said.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner of
Miss Universe is India's Harnaaz Sandhu, 70th winner
Nick Cannon is bringing his "Wild 'N Out"
'Wild 'N Out Live Tour' to open Jones Beach concert season
Chris Noth in HBO Max's "And Just Like
Peloton answers 'And Just Like That...' character's death
Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as then-President
Fox anchor Chris Wallace makes his own news with move to CNN
Fox anchor Chris Wallace, seen in 2020, bid
Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaves network for CNN+
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying Michael
Strahan flies to space atop Bezos' rocket
Didn’t find what you were looking for?