Memorial Day TV guide: Marathons, movies, more

Actor George C. Scott portrays Gen. George S.

Actor George C. Scott portrays Gen. George S. Patton in the movie "Patton" showing Memorial Day weekend on AMC.

By Diane Werts Special to Newsday
Memorial Day’s three-day weekend on TCM includes Pearl Harbor documentary “December 7th” (Saturday at 6:30 p.m.) and Andy Griffith’s “No Time for Sergeants” (Sunday 3:30 p.m.). AMC’s Saturday lineup is led by George C. Scott’s “Patton” (9 a.m.) and John Wayne’s “The Green Berets” (7 p.m.), repeats on Monday at 3 and 10 p.m. on Sundance. Starz Action salutes Tom Hanks’ “Saving Private Ryan” (repeating from Sunday 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday). FX stacks up Monday films like “Zero Dark Thirty” (11:30 a.m.).

MILITARY TV TV honors Memorial Day with marathons of “M*A*S*H” (Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 11 a.m., Sundance), Navy SEAL series “Six” (Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., History; new season Monday at 10 p.m.), Revolutionary War mini “Sons of Liberty” (Sunday 12:49 to 5:17 p.m., Starz), and “Band of Brothers” (Monday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., HBO2). Docuseries include “World War II in Color” (Monday 1 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, AHC) and “Vietnam in HD” (Monday noon to 6 p.m., History).

MORE MOVIE MARATHONS Franchise stacks this weekend come from “The Matrix” (Sunday 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Monday, WGN), “The Lord of the Rings” (Monday 7:30 a.m. to 4:57 p.m., repeating through 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, StarzEncore), and “Star Wars” (Monday 11:28 a.m.-8 p.m., TNT).

SERIES MARATHONS Pilot episodes launch Monday runs of “Psych” (6 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, HMM), Don Johnson’s “Nash Bridges” (6 a.m. to 8 p.m., H&I), and Carroll O’Connor’s “In the Heat of the Night” (9 a.m. to 1 p.m., getTV; now on Optimum CH/143). Other Monday-off options — “Empire” (8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday, TV One), “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Viceland), “The Office” (9 a.m. to 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Comedy). And “ER” (9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Pop) spotlights Sally Field as Abby’s (Maura Tierney) bipolar mom.

BACK FOR MORE The Teutuls reunite for a new run of “American Chopper” (Monday at 10 p.m., Discovery). Scripted shows starting new seasons — “Queen Sugar” (Tuesday and Wednesday 10 p.m., OWN; after marathons Sunday 2 p.m.-3 a.m., Monday noon-4:30 a.m.), and “Animal Kingdom” (Tuesday at 9 p.m., TNT), which adds Denis Leary to the mix.

