Memorial Day’s three-day weekend on TCM includes Pearl Harbor documentary “December 7th” (Saturday at 6:30 p.m.) and Andy Griffith’s “No Time for Sergeants” (Sunday 3:30 p.m.). AMC’s Saturday lineup is led by George C. Scott’s “Patton” (9 a.m.) and John Wayne’s “The Green Berets” (7 p.m.), repeats on Monday at 3 and 10 p.m. on Sundance. Starz Action salutes Tom Hanks’ “Saving Private Ryan” (repeating from Sunday 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday). FX stacks up Monday films like “Zero Dark Thirty” (11:30 a.m.).

MILITARY TV TV honors Memorial Day with marathons of “M*A*S*H” (Saturday 6 a.m. to Monday 11 a.m., Sundance), Navy SEAL series “Six” (Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., History; new season Monday at 10 p.m.), Revolutionary War mini “Sons of Liberty” (Sunday 12:49 to 5:17 p.m., Starz), and “Band of Brothers” (Monday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., HBO2). Docuseries include “World War II in Color” (Monday 1 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, AHC) and “Vietnam in HD” (Monday noon to 6 p.m., History).

MORE MOVIE MARATHONS Franchise stacks this weekend come from “The Matrix” (Sunday 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Monday, WGN), “The Lord of the Rings” (Monday 7:30 a.m. to 4:57 p.m., repeating through 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, StarzEncore), and “Star Wars” (Monday 11:28 a.m.-8 p.m., TNT).

SERIES MARATHONS Pilot episodes launch Monday runs of “Psych” (6 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, HMM), Don Johnson’s “Nash Bridges” (6 a.m. to 8 p.m., H&I), and Carroll O’Connor’s “In the Heat of the Night” (9 a.m. to 1 p.m., getTV; now on Optimum CH/143). Other Monday-off options — “Empire” (8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday, TV One), “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Viceland), “The Office” (9 a.m. to 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Comedy). And “ER” (9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Pop) spotlights Sally Field as Abby’s (Maura Tierney) bipolar mom.

BACK FOR MORE The Teutuls reunite for a new run of “American Chopper” (Monday at 10 p.m., Discovery). Scripted shows starting new seasons — “Queen Sugar” (Tuesday and Wednesday 10 p.m., OWN; after marathons Sunday 2 p.m.-3 a.m., Monday noon-4:30 a.m.), and “Animal Kingdom” (Tuesday at 9 p.m., TNT), which adds Denis Leary to the mix.