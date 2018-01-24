Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep will appear in her first TV-series cast role when she joins season two of HBO’s darkly comedic drama “Big Little Lies.”

The pay-cable channel announced Wednesday that Oscar-nomnated Streep, 68, star of “The Post” will play Mary Louise Wright, mother of the late Perry Wright, played in season one by Alexander Skarsgård. Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren, she arrives in Monterey, California, searching for answers about his mysterious death.

In April’s season finale, Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz) had killed the abusive Perry by pushing him down concrete stairs while he was attacking Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) and Renata Klein (Laura Dern). Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, who plays Perry’s widow, Celeste, are scheduled to return.

David E. Kelley will again write all seven of the season’s scripts, and serve as an executive producer alongside Kidman, Witherspoon and others. The series, partially based on a story by Liane Moriarty, was originally conceived as a miniseries, and won Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and for stars Dern, Kidman and Skarsgård.

Streep, who won acting Emmys for the miniseries “Holocaust” (19798) and “Angels in America” (2003), has appeared as a guest in episodes of Showtime’s “Web Therapy” in 2012 and did voices for an episode each of “King of the Hill” and “The Simpsons” in the 1990s. She also starred as Lewis Carroll’s Alice in NBC’s telefilm of the New York Shakespeare Festival’s “Alice at the Palace” in 1982.