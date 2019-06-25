TODAY'S PAPER
Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, more stars going to 'The Prom'

Meryl Streep will play one of the Broadway

Meryl Streep will play one of the Broadway stars coming to the aid of an Indiana teen in "The Prom" for Netflix. Photo Credit: Getty Images,/Dia Dipasupil

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Talk about dream casting. Ryan Murphy skipped right over some pretty big Broadway stars for his planned movie version of the feel-good musical "The Prom" for Netflix. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden will headline the film, according to a report published Tuesday in Deadline.com.

Streep, Kidman, Corden and real-life theater star Andrew Rannells will play a group of Broadway has-beens who hope to get some positive media buzz by fighting for a worthy cause. They swoop in, uninvited, to wage war against a Midwest high school PTA that's canceled the prom to prevent a young woman from bringing her girlfriend to the dance. Also joining the cast, according to Deadline are Awkwafina, who will play a publicist, and Keegan Michael Key as the high school principal whose head is turned by one of the Broadway stars.

Despite seven Tony nominations, including one for best musical, "The Prom" came away empty-handed and will close Aug. 11, though a national tour is set for 2021. Murphy plans to start shooting the movie late this year which should come out in fall 2020.

A major casting search is underway for Emma, the young woman at the center of the empowering story. But really, that role belongs to Broadway's Caitlin Kinnunen. 

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

