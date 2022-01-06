TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli to headline second 'White Lotus'

HBO has announced Michael Imperioli will star in

HBO has announced Michael Imperioli will star in the second season of "The White Lotus." Credit: Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Michael Imperioli is the first announced cast member for season 2 of the vacation-resort dark comedy "The White Lotus."

"Quick, call the bellhop! Michael Imperioli has arrived for the second installment of The White Lotus," HBO tweeted Wednesday night. Imperioli, 55, an Emmy Award winner and five-time nominee for "The Sopranos," wrote on Instagram the same night, "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!," referring to the limited series' creator and writer-director. Season 2 of the semi-anthological show, which was set at a Hawaiian resort of the fictional White Lotus chain for season 1, will take place at a different property with different cast members, an HBO representative confirmed to Newsday.

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who is vacationing with his father and his adult son. "Wow I love this!!!" Jericho native Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano, commented on Imperioli's post, to which Imperioli replied with a heart emoji. Lillo Brancato, who played Matt Bevilaqua on a half-dozen Sopranos episodes, commented with applause emoji. Martha Plimpton, who starred with Imperioli in "I Shot Andy Warhol" (1996), commented, "Oh, fantastic!!!!," to which he replied, "hi Martha!!!!!" and she responded, "Hi, buddy!! Congratulations!!!"

HBO has announced no air date.

