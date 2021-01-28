TODAY'S PAPER
'GMA' host Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

 In this  Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses for a picture at the opening of "NFL Experience" in Times Square.   Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan has contracted the coronavirus but is doing well, says his colleagues on the ABC morning show.

"We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been with us here this week," co-anchor Robin Roberts said on the show Thursday. "He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID[-19]. He's at home quarantining right now."

"So many of you have asked about him, reached out to him," added fellow co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, who in April was diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus but was asymptomatic. "He says thank you for the concern, [and he is] very grateful for that and the well-wishes. He's also feeling well [and] looking forward to being back here shortly."

Saying she has "been in constant contact with him via text," Roberts joked that Strahan's dog "Enzo is keeping him nice and warm. But he is doing well."

TMZ.com earlier that morning had first reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Strahan, 49, was quarantining with COVID-19. He has been with "GMA" since 2016.

Strahan, who spent his entire 15-year NFL career as a defensive end with the New York Giants, retiring after the 2007 season, appeared remotely rather than from a studio this weekend on the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show, where he provides analysis. He has appeared remotely often for Fox's Thursday night games, but due to his "Good Morning America" schedule.

Strahan has not commented on social media.

Last March, //2020// Strahan, who was involved in an acrimonious 2006 divorce from second wife Jean Muggli Strahan, sought primary custody of their now 16-year-old twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella. The estranged couple reportedly //Page Six is source of all reports on this// agreed to a shared-custody settlement in October. Strahan also has two adult children, daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr., from his 1992 to 1996 marriage to Wanda Hutchins.

