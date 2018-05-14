TODAY'S PAPER
'The Middle,' 'Parks & Rec,' other Indiana-set shows

Charlie McDermott, left, Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer, Neil Flynn and Patricia Heaton in "The Middle."  Photo Credit: ABC/Mitch Haaseth

“The Middle,” the ABC sitcom about a blue-collar family in the fictional town of Orson, Indiana, airs its final episode on Tuesday, May 22. It’s also the longest-running TV series set in the Hoosier State. Here’s how the top five stack up:

The Middle (ABC, 2009-2018) The adventures of the Heck family took place over 215 episodes.

One Day at a Time (CBS, 1975-84) The sitcom starring Bonnie Franklin as a single mother in Indianapolis aired 209 episodes.

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 2009-2015) Amy Poehler’s sitcom set in the fictional town of Pawnee ran for 125 episodes.

Close to Home (CBS, 2005-07) The crime drama, starring Jennifer Finnigan as a deputy prosecutor for Marion County aired 44 episodes.

Men Behaving Badly (NBC, 1996-97) Rob Schneider and Long Island native Ron Eldard starred in the Indianapolis-set U.S. version of a British sitcom. It lasted 28 episodes.

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

