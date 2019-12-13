TODAY'S PAPER
LI astronaut Mike Massimino's life may become NBC sitcom, report says

LI-raised astronaut Mike Massimino.

Franklin Square-raised astronaut Mike Massimino is teaming with a co-creator of "The Big Bang Theory" for a sitcom inspired by his life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade publication says the untitled comedy, which could land at NBC, "explores what happens when the dream of following in the footsteps of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and becoming an American hero collides with the reality of a cynical world and the life of a divorced dad."

"Big Bang Theory" co-creator Bill Prady will be one of the show's writers and Massimino will be a producer. Massimino previously had a recurring role and served as a consultant on "The Big Bang Theory."

Massimino, a graduate of H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square, flew two space shuttes to the Hubble Space Telescope in 2002 and 2009.

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

