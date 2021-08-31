TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Mike Richards out as producer of 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune'

Sony announced in a memo Tuesday that Mike

Sony announced in a memo Tuesday that Mike Richards is no longer executive producer of game shows "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Mike Richards is out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!," days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of "Wheel of Fortune," according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened," Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

Richards, 46, had signed an overall development deal with Sony in 2019, and became executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" in May 2020.

He quickly became controversial when he went from behind-the-scenes to Sony’s pick for host of "Jeopardy!'' — even before his 2013-14 podcast comments demeaning women and making stereotypical comments about Asians, Jews and others surfaced.

Anointing Richards as successor to the admired Alex Trebek was a questionable choice to some, especially after the studio had conducted a splashy search that included actors, sports figures, journalists — and Richards.

Questions were raised about whether Richards had put his finger on the scale in favor of himself, and whether he had the gravitas that was seen in other candidates, such as fan favorite LeVar Burton.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks on
Temporary guest hosts to replace Meghan McCain when 'The View' returns
Long Island's Tiffany Seely will compete on season
Teacher from LI will compete on next 'Survivor'
Tony Dow is expected to return home from
Tony Dow in hospital with pneumonia, but doing well
Isabela Merced and Jason Momoa in "Sweet Girl."
'Sweet Girl': Charismatic Jason Momoa can't save this movie
The first five seasons of "The Office," starring
Streaming TV for free: Check out these 14 great choices
Alana Thompson, known for starring in reality-TV shows
Alana Thompson wants to put 'Honey Boo Boo' behind her
Didn’t find what you were looking for?