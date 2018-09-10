Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Miss America 2019, Nia Imani Franklin of New York

By Newsday Staff
Print

See photos of Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin, who was named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Franklin is the fourth Miss New York since 2012 to win the Miss America title.

Miss New York Nia Franklin walks onstage during
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin walks onstage during the evening wear competition during the Miss America 2019 pageant Sunday in Atlantic City, N.J.

Miss New York Nia Franklin competes during the
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin competes during the talent competition at the Miss America 2019 pageant on Sunday.

Miss New York Nia Franklin competes in the
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin competes in the Miss America 2019 pageant Sunday in Atlantic City, N.J.

Miss New York Nia Franklin, left, with 2018
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin, left, with 2018 Miss America Cara Mund, reacts after being named Miss America 2019 on Sunday in Atlantic City, N.J.

Miss New York Nia Franklin, with 2018 Miss
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin, with 2018 Miss America Cara Mund, reacts after being named Miss America 2019 on Sunday in Atlantic City, N.J.

Miss New York Nia Franklin is crowned Miss
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin is crowned Miss America 2019 by last year's winner, Cara Mund, on Sunday.

Miss New York Nia Franklin is crowned Miss
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin is crowned Miss America 2019 by last year's winner, Cara Mund, on Sunday.

Miss New York Nia Franklin greets the crowd
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin greets the crowd after being crowned Miss America 2019 on Sunday.

Miss New York Nia Franklin, center, reacts after
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss New York Nia Franklin, center, reacts after being named Miss America 2019 on Sunday in Atlantic City, N.J.

Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin during a news
Photo Credit: AP / Noah K. Murray

Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin during a news conference, early Monday in Atlantic City, N.J.

