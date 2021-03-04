TODAY'S PAPER
Miss Universe competition to air live from Florida in May

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa,

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, has worn the crown the longest since winning the pageant in December of that year. Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
After a year and a half, the Miss Universe competition will return with a live telecast on May 16.

The 69th Miss Universe event will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The last Miss Universe pageant was in December 2019 and its winner, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, has worn the crown longer than anyone else.

Paula M. Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a news release Wednesday that they've spent months planning a safe competition. The pageant will follow similar guidelines as November's 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis, Tennessee.

It's still under consideration whether a limited audience will be permitted to watch in person.

The Miss Universe competition will air in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe. In the United States it will air in Spanish on Telemundo and the English-language broadcasters will soon be announced.

