CBS cancels 'Mom,' 'NCIS: New Orleans'

The long-running CBS series "Mom" and "NCIS: New Orleans" are ending after their current seasons, the network announced Wednesday.

"Mom," which has continued into its current eighth season following the departure of star Anna Faris last year, will conclude on May 6. The comedy about a single mom living with her adult mother (co-star Allison Janney), both of them in recovery, has been a Thursday-night stalwart for CBS. The series also stars Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston and Long Island native William Fichtner.

"Such a huge bummer," tweeted Johnston, 53, a two-time Emmy Award winner for "3rd Rock from the Sun." "This show has been such a total joy & honor to be a part of. It's been life-changing for me to be on a show that's about recovery & women supporting each other thru thick & thin. Plus, 'Mom' has the BEST fans ever." She added, "Since people have asked, we were all told last night [Tuesday] not via a tweet."

CBS additionally announced that the crime procedural "NCIS: New Orleans," part of a franchise that also include "NCIS" and "NCIS: Los Angeles," is ending after its current seventh season. Shot on location, the show stars Scott Bakula as head of a Naval Criminal Investigative Service field office.



"Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way," Bakula, 66, said in a statement. "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

Meanwhile, published reports Tuesday said that CBS was in the early stages of developing a third "NCIS" spinoff, which would be set in Hawaii.