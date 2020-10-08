TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

Morgan Wallen dropped as 'SNL' guest after breaking COVID rules

Morgan Waller was told that he would be

Morgan Waller was told that he would be allowed to appear on "Saturday Night Live" at another time. Credit: AP/Sanford Myers

By The Associated Press
Print

Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on "Saturday Night Live" after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party last weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.

The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were "short-sighted" and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus. He added that "SNL" chief Lorne Michaels gave him "a lot of encouragement," and said that the show would "find another time to make this up."

A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "SNL" officials did not have a comment.

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Adam Sandler stars in the unspirited comedy "Hubie 'Hubie Halloween': Old tricks and no treats
The female wrestling series "GLOW" has been canceled Netflix cancels 'GLOW' due to the pandemic
Alec Baldwin said if he and the "SNL" LI's Alec Baldwin defends Trump sketch on 'SNL'
Theresa Caputo's podcast, "Hey Spirit!," will premiere on 'LI Medium' star Theresa Caputo to launch podcast
Lily Collins is far less interesting than the 'Emily in Paris': She's a dumb American in Paris
Buddy Valastro at the Dressed To Kilt celebrity 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro works to recover from hand injury
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search