Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on "Saturday Night Live" after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party last weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.

The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were "short-sighted" and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus. He added that "SNL" chief Lorne Michaels gave him "a lot of encouragement," and said that the show would "find another time to make this up."

A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "SNL" officials did not have a comment.

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.