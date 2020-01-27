Planters pauses Mr. Peanut 'death' ad campaign

Planters has "paused" a high-profile ad campaign featuring the death of longtime mascot, Mr. Peanut, the snack food company announced Monday. The suspension, which affects advertising on social-media sites, was in response to the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

"We wanted you to know that we are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy," according to a Planters statement sent to media outlets including Advertising Age which first reported the decision.

The "death" of Mr. Peanut was revealed last week when Planters released a full 30-second ad, later asking viewers to "pay their respects" online for the monocle-wearing mascot. The prerelease was designed as part of a broad-based promotion for another ad — this one featuring a funeral — which is expected to air during the third quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl telecast.

Monday's so-called pause is unlikely to affect the Super Bowl commercial -- already paid for — although it's unclear what "next steps" Planters' has in mind. With Mr. Peanut's "death," the company — owned by Chicago-based Kraft-Heinz — has already achieved something of a rarity in the long history of Super Bowl advertising: Pregame buzz, and a lot of it. The ad already has more than 6 million views on YouTube (it remained online Monday afternoon), while the "death" not only made it past water cooler discourse but all the way to late-night television. Returning from midseason hiatus, for example, "Saturday Night Live" featured Mr. Peanut in the cold open (which was set in hell).

In the ad, Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh are traveling in the NUTmobile with Mr. Peanut at the wheel. The three are ejected when he fails to negotiate a turn and it crashes in a ravine. When Mr. Peanut falls on top of it, Snipes says, "maybe he'll be all right." A fiery explosion follows. "Maybe not." The ad's kicker: "Mr. Peanut, 1916-2020."