Candice Bergen to star in CBS’ ‘Murphy Brown’ revival

The series, which ended 20 years ago, will air new episodes during the 2018-19 season.

Actor Candice Bergen attends an American Film Institute event on June 8, 2017, in Hollywood. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Christopher Polk

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Candice Bergen will reprise her title role in a revival of her lauded 1988-98 newsroom sitcom, “Murphy Brown.”

CBS has given Warner Bros. Television, producer of the original series, a 13-episode commitment for the 2018-2019, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl and programming executive Thom Sherman said in a joint announcement Wednesday. Original series creator Diane English will return as a writer and executive producer.

The series, about broadcast journalist Brown and her colleagues at the “60 Minutes”-like news program “FYI,” won 18 Emmy Awards, including twice for Outstanding Comedy Series. Bergen, 71, took home the statuette five times for comedy lead actress.

Along the way, the show became a cultural touchstone and sometimes a lightning rod. When Bergen’s character became pregnant while a single woman, Vice President Dan Quayle chastised the plot turn as an example of national immorality during the 1992 presidential campaign. Despite such headlines at the time as “Murphy has a baby . . . Quayle has a cow,” Bergen said in 2002 that she somewhat agreed with him. “I never have really said much about the whole episode, which was endless,” she told a gathering of TV critics. “But his speech was a perfectly intelligent speech about fathers not being dispensable and nobody agreed with that more than I did.”

No additional casting or other details were announced. The show also starred Faith Ford, Charles Kimbrough, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud and the late Pat Corley and Robert Pastorelli.

