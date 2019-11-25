TODAY'S PAPER
BET to air NAACP Image Awards for first time

By The Associated Press
The NAACP Image Awards will be televised for the first time on BET.

NAACP and the cable network announced Monday that the 51st awards ceremony will be held in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 22. The event will spotlight the contributions of the NAACP and its impact on the community.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, says the collaboration between the organization and the cable network will be “critical to reaching our shared communities” before heading into the 2020 election and census.

Nominees for the awards will be announced Jan. 9.

Beyoncé was named entertainer of the year at the previous awards in March. Her husband, Jay-Z, received the President’s Award, and the Marvel film “Black Panther” won several nods, including best motion picture.

