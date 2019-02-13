TODAY'S PAPER
Donald Glover gets 5 nominations for NAACP Image Awards

Winston Duke, left, and Logan Browning announce nominations

Winston Duke, left, and Logan Browning announce nominations for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards during the Television Critics Association winter press tour Wednesday in Pasadena, Calif. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Coming off a big night at the Grammys, Donald Glover and his alter-ego Childish Gambino were nominated Wednesday for five NAACP Image Awards.

Glover is nominated for his acting and directing on "Atlanta." The FX show itself is nominated for best comedy series. On the music side, Childish Gambino is nominated for top male performer, and his song "This Is America" is nominated for best video and song. Glover won four Grammys, including record and song of the year, on Sunday night.

The nominees were announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter meeting by "Black Panther" actor Winston Duke and "Dear White People" actress Logan Browning, both of whom learned as they made the announcements that they were among the nominees. Browning teared up after seeing her name.

"Black Panther" was nominated for 14 awards, with star Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler nominated for entertainer of the year along with Beyoncé, LeBron James and Regina King.

The film was also nominated for best motion picture along with "BlacKkKlansman," ''Crazy Rich Asians," ''If Beale Street Could Talk" and "The Hate U Give."

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) will receive the NAACP Chairman's Award for public service.

The 50th NAACP Image Awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will be held March 30 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air live on TV One.

