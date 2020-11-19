Tony Award-winning actress Jane Krakowski will host the latest incarnation of the venerable game show "Name That Tune.".

Fox announced Wednesday that the new prime-time series will premiere Jan. 6 with and musician, music-industry executive and former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson as bandleader.

The show — which debuted on radio in 1952 and jumped to TV the following year, with at least a half-dozen daytime and prime-time versions on NBC, CBS and syndication over the decades — traditionally challenges contestants to identify a song in as few notes as possible. This new version additionally features "an assortment of challenging musical games" toward a $100,000 grand prize, the network said.

Each one-hour episode will be comprised of two stand-alone half-hours.