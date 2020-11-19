TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'Name That Tune' returning with Jane Krakowski, Randy Jackson

"Name That Tune" will be hosted by Jane

"Name That Tune" will be hosted by Jane Krakowski and feature Randy Jackson as bandleader. Credit: Getty Images / Getty Images for Unify Health Labs/John Lamparski and Gregg DeGuire

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Tony Award-winning actress Jane Krakowski will host the latest incarnation of the venerable game show "Name That Tune.".

Fox announced Wednesday that the new prime-time series will premiere Jan. 6 with and musician, music-industry executive and former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson as bandleader.

The show — which debuted on radio in 1952 and jumped to TV the following year, with at least a half-dozen daytime and prime-time versions on NBC, CBS and syndication over the decades — traditionally challenges contestants to identify a song in as few notes as possible. This new version additionally features "an assortment of challenging musical games" toward a $100,000 grand prize, the network said.

Each one-hour episode will be comprised of two stand-alone half-hours.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Kiera Allen (l) and Sarah Paulson (r) 'Run': For 'Mommie Dearest' fans only
(L to R) Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Colman Holiday preview: 21 great movies to stream
TCM's salute to Sean Connery on Wednesday will TCM spotlights Sean Connery, Alfred Hitchcock
Carter Rubin performing during the battle rounds on LI teen reflects on his 'Voice' Battle Round victory
Tina Fey hosts the NBC special "One Night Tina Fey to host NBC's 'Best of Broadway' special
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks during the Celebration of 'Between the World and Me': Powerful version of the bestseller
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search