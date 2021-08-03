TODAY'S PAPER
Natalie Portman's HBO movie, 'Days of Abandonment,' not going forward

Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
HBO Films' "The Days of Abandonment," announced to star and be produced by Long Island-raised Natalie Portman, has been abandoned.

"Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films' 'Days of Abandonment' prior to the start of filming," HBO said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the production will not move forward. We are very sorry we won't be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer/director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work."

Based on the bestselling novel by the pseudonymous Elena Ferrante, it was set to be adapted and directed by Maggie Betts, with a cast including Mary-Louise Parker and Rafe Spall. "Black Swan" Oscar-winner Portman, 40, who was raised in Jericho and graduated from Syosset High School, has starred in films including the "Star Wars" series as Padmé / Queen Amidala; "Closer" (2004) and "Jackie" (2016), for which she received additional Academy Award nominations; and the first two "Thor" movies (2011, 2013) as Jane Foster, a role she reprises in the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder." Her representative did not immediately respond to a Newsday request for comment.

