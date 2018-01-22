Live from New York, it’s Natalie Portman. The Syosset-raised actress, who stars in the upcoming sci-fi adventure film “Annihilation,” will host the Feb. 3 edition of “Saturday Night Live.”

This will mark the Oscar winner’s second stint hosting the sketch comedy variety series. The last time she served as master of ceremonies on the show was in March 2006 on the heels of her success in the action movie “V for Vendetta.”

Appearing as musical guest on the Feb. 3 “SNL” will be English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, whose single “New Rules” has gone double platinum in the United States and is among the top five singles in the country.