NBC News Chairman Andy Lack's memo on Matt Lauer to staff

Journalist Matt Lauer was fired from his post

Journalist Matt Lauer was fired from his post at the "Today," NBC News said Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dear Colleagues,

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.

NBC: Lauer let go for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’

News division chairman Andy Lack said in a memo, “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization -- and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.

Andy

