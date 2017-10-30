This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
NBC fires Mark Halperin after sexual harassment allegations

NBC, which had initially suspended Mark Halperin last

NBC, which had initially suspended Mark Halperin last week, confirmed his firing on Monday, Oct. 30. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
NBC News says it has terminated its contract with Mark Halperin, the political journalist who was accused of sexual harassment by several women when he worked at ABC News more than a decade ago.

Since the charges came to light last week, publisher Penguin Press canceled a planned book by Halperin and John Heilemann about the 2016 election and HBO pulled the plug on a miniseries that would have been based on the book. Showtime also said Halperin would not be brought back with co-hosts Heilemann and Mark McKinnon should the political series "The Circus" be renewed.

At NBC News, Halperin was a contributor who was most visible as a regular panelist on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The network, which had initially suspended Halperin last week, confirmed the firing on Monday.

