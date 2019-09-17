TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

NBC's 'Peacock' to join the streaming fray in April

NBC logo at its headquarters in New York

NBC logo at its headquarters in New York onAug. 21, 2009 Photo Credit: AP/Bebeto Matthews

By The Associated Press
Print

Comcast's NBCUniversal said Tuesday that its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, in an homage to NBC's logo. It will become the home for some of the company's most popular shows, including "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office."

That means both will be leaving Netflix, although not for several months after Peacock launches. As Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal prepare to debut their streaming services, they have been taking some of their TV and movie deals away from Netflix, the most popular streaming service. That augurs a future where consumers will have to hunt for their favorite shows and films among lots of different services. WarnerMedia for example on Tuesday also announced that HBO Max, its upcoming streaming service, will have the U.S. rights to "The Big Bang Theory." Netflix on Monday said it's adding Seinfeld.

Peacock, like HBO Max, is launching in April, after Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, which come out this November. NBCUniversal on Tuesday did not announce a price. The service will have ads.

Peacock's lineup will include series like "30 Rock," ''Will & Grace," and "Cheers," although those won't stream exclusively on Peacock, as well as original new movies and shows including reboots of "Battlestar Galactica" and "Saved by the Bell" and a new comedy series from "The Good Place" and "Parks and Rec" creator Mike Schur. NBCUniversal would not say what would be available at Peacock's launch.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Cokie Roberts is shown in this undated photo. Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies
Alex Trebek poses in the press room at Alex Trebek to undergo chemotherapy again
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy on the Sept. Brinkley-Cook was 'terrified' about being on 'DWTS'
"DWTS" co-host Tom Bergeron, left, interviews Christie Brinkley Brinkley off 'DWTS' after injury; daughter steps in
Max Greenfield attends the 2019 CBS Upfront on Max Greenfield talks 'The Neighborhood,' more
"Crazy Ex Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom shows off 'Crazy Ex' star Bloom wins Emmy, announces pregnancy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search