What's new in March on the streaming services

March streaming looks mighty tasty. Just-posted shows include "Dishing With Julia Child" (PBS Passport/PBS Living), in which current cooks from Carla Hall to Martha Stewart comment on the pioneer TV chef's vintage episodes. There's also new food-focused YouTube channel PBS Zest, featuring "Good Gumbo" (Deep South cooking/culture), as well as "The Best of Julia Child."

Gentefied (now from Netflix) Spanglish dramedy finds L.A. cousins chasing their American dreams while translating the digital world for their parents. (10 episodes)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (now from Disney+) Seventh and final season of the animated epic drops new episodes each Friday through spring.

Babies (now from Netflix) Docuseries tracks 15 families around the globe to portray the first year of life. (6 episodes)

FX on Hulu (launches Monday) Cabler's streaming offshoot premieres series before their cable channel debuts. First launches: "Breeders" (Tuesday), comedy with Martin Freeman; "Dave" (Thursday, March 5), from Dave Burd/Lil Dicky; "Devs" (Thursday, March 5), limited series with Alex Garland.

Idiomatic (March 5, Sundance Now) Series premiere: Cross-cultural romcom follows Finnish man and Swedish woman who move in together. (10 episodes)

Amazing Stories (March 6, Apple TV+) Series premiere: Steven Spielberg's world-of-wonder anthology gets revived, as new tales debut each Friday.

ZeroZeroZero (March 6, Amazon Prime) Series premiere: Organized crime drama filmed in five countries features Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan, Gabriel Byrne. (8 episodes)

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hillary (March 6, Hulu docuseries) -Examining the politician's complicated life are Hillary Clinton herself, family members, journalists. (4 parts)

Spenser Confidential (March 6, Netflix film) Robert B. Parker's Boston detective returns with Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maro.

Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse (March 13, Amazon Prime) Two-part witch mystery stars Rufus Sewell.

Little Fires Everywhere (March 18, Hulu) Limited series: Family secrets, identity and motherhood brew drama in Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller. Bringing it to life: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Josh Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt. (8 episodes)

Big Time Adolescence (March 20, Hulu film) Pete Davidson stars as a college dropout offering less-than-optimum advice to a naive high schooler (Griffin Gluck).

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (March 20, Netflix limited series)- Octavia Spencer plays the 20th century haircare entrepreneur, with Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish. (4 parts)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (March 25, Netflix documentary)- Catskills "handicapped" camp changed kids' lives in the 1970s, launching the disability rights movement.

Making the Cut (March 27, Amazon Prime) Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn headline a new fashion competition. Two EPS weekly for five weeks.

Baghdad Central (March 27, Hulu) Series premiere: Iraqi policeman and father faces tough choices under 2003 U.S. occupation. From "Last Kingdom" writer Stephen Butchard. (6 episodes)

New seasons "Castlevania" animé (March 5, Netflix season 3); food docuseries "Ugly Delicious" (March 6, Netflix season 2); Irish thriller "Blood" (March 9, Acorn TV series 2); Philip Glennister and Leslie Jordan in "Living the Dream" (March 10, BritBox season 2); anthology series "Inside No. 9" (March 17, BritBox season 5); Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in "Ozark" (March 27, Netflix season 3).

Netflix stand-up specials Pete Davidson (now); Taylor Tomlinson (March 3); Marc Maron (March 10); Bert Kreischer (March 17).