What's new on the streaming services in February

Al Pacino and Zoe Kravitz headline two of February's most-awaited streaming series. Also on the way: fashion, sci-fi, gay images, tween time, Taylor Swift.

Top options:

Interrogation (Feb. 6, CBS All Access) Series premiere: True-crime drama spans the 20-year case of a young man (Kyle Gallner) convicted of brutally killing his mother. With Peter Sarsgaard, David Strathairn, Vincent D'Onofrio. (10 episodes)

Mythic Quest (Feb. 7, Apple TV+)- Series premiere: The team behind "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" now gives us an egotistical game creator (Rob McElhenney). With F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby. (9 episodes)

Locke & Key (Feb. 7, Netflix) Series premiere: Joe Hill's graphic novels of a supernatural homestead come to life at last, following ill-fated pilots for Fox (2011) and Hulu (2017). His saga's siblings are played by Jackson Robert Scott ("It"), Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones. With Darby Stanchfield, Bill Heck, Sherri Saum. (10 episodes)

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (Feb. 7, Disney+) Movie inspired by the bestseller is a Sundance Film Festival selection, about a misfit tween detective (Winslow Fegley) and his polar bear partner. Craig Robinson plays his school-mandated guidance counselor. With Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn.

High Fidelity (Feb. 14, Hulu)- Series premiere: Zoe Kravitz' music maven runs a record store in Brooklyn's Crown Heights. With Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Inspired by Nick Hornby's novel and the 2000 movie. (10 episodes)

Utopia Falls (Feb. 14, Hulu) Series premiere: Near-future Earth is the setting for this self-described "culturally diverse teen sci-fi musical drama." (10 episodes)

Visible: Out on Television (Feb. 14, Apple TV+) Five-part documentary covers real-world gay issues and TV's portrayals. Narrators include Margaret Cho, Lena Waithe, Neil Patrick Harris.

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones (Feb. 20, Facebook Watch) Buzzed-over anthology's second season blends a Brothers Grimm tale with real-life: A young woman (Jordan Alexander) searches for the family she never knew, only to find a crime-laden clan (Ryan Kwanten, Juliette Lewis). (10 weekly episodes)

Hunters (Feb. 21, Amazon Prime) Series premiere: Al Pacino heads a team of Nazi hunters fighting a Fourth Reich conspiracy in '70s New York City. With Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane. (10 episodes)

Murdoch Mysteries (Feb. 24, Acorn TV) Victorian Canadian whodunit's 200th episode.

Specials "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" (Jan. 31 concert portrait, Netflix); "Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer" (Jan. 31 documentary, Amazon Prime); "Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!" (Feb. 4 standup, Netflix); "Into the Dark" horror anthology ("My Valentine," Feb. 7, Hulu)

New seasons - "BoJack Horseman" (Jan. 31, Netflix final 8 episodes); "Agatha Raisin" (Feb. 10, Acorn TV season 3); "Narcos: Mexico (Feb. 13, Netflix season 2).

And one wild card Betty White turned 98 this week. Celebrate with 2018 tribute "Betty White: First Lady of Television" (Netflix) and 2012 salute "Betty White: Champion for Animals" (iMDB, via Prime). Also binge her '90s fave "The Golden Girls" (Hulu), '70s smash "Mary Tyler Moore" (Hulu), and '50s sitcoms "Life With Elizabeth" and "Date With the Angels" (YouTube, which even has examples of her short-lived 1977 "Betty White Show" sitcom).