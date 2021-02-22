TODAY'S PAPER
Netflix doc to examine man behind college admissions scandal

William "Rick" Singer is seen leaving Boston Federal

William "Rick" Singer is seen leaving Boston Federal Court after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice on March 2019. A Netflix documentary on Singer,  "Operation Varsity Blues," will premiere on the streaming service March 17. Credit: Getty Images / Scott Eisen

By The Associated Press
A Netflix documentary will use actor recreations of FBI wiretaps to tell the story of Rick Singer, the man at the center of the college admissions scandal that sent actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and several other prominent parents to prison.

Netflix announced Monday that "Operation Varsity Blues" will be released on March 17.

Named for the FBI operation that exposed the scandal, the documentary will focus not on the convicted celebrities like Huffman and Loughlin, but on how Singer persuaded them and many other wealthy clients to cheat to get their children into elite colleges.

Netflix said in its announcement that the documentary will use "an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients."

The documentary is from filmmakers Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, whose previous credits include Netflix’s Fyre festival documentary and "Tiger King."

Actor Matthew Modine plays Singer, the admitted mastermind of the operation who flipped and started working with investigators, secretly recording his conversations with parents and coaches.

More than 50 people were charged in the scandal that saw parents pay bribes to have someone cheat on their children’s entrance exams or pretend their kids were star athletes for sports they didn’t play.

Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and several other charges, and is expected to testify at defendants' trials. He has not been sentenced.

