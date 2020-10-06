TODAY'S PAPER
Netflix cancels 'GLOW' due to coronavirus pandemic

The female wrestling series "GLOW" has been canceled

The female wrestling series "GLOW" has been canceled by Netflix after three seasons. Credit: Netflix / Ali Goldstein

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"GLOW" just got body slammed by COVID-19.

The creators of Netflix's 1980s-set wrestling drama, which had just begun filming its final season when the coronavirus pandemic hit, say the series has been canceled.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show," creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement. "Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of ‘GLOW.’ "

The series, which premiered in 2017, explored the business and personal lives of women who made up a professional wrestling organization in Los Angeles. "GLOW" starred Alison Brie, Marc Caron, Betty Gilpin and Oceanside native Jackie Tohn.

