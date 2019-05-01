What's new in May on the streaming services

May delivers new streaming series, fresh streaming services, and lots of familiar shows back for more. Look for stars, too — George Clooney, Renée Zellweger, Tiffany Haddish — plus programs from around the world.

JUST ADDED

Dead to Me (Netflix series) Premiere: Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini become support-group buddies in this dark comedy. With James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva. (10 episodes)

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix series) Premiere: Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong voice 30-year-old birdwomen roommates. Created by "BoJack Horseman" producer Lisa Hanawalt. (10 episodes)

Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries (Acorn TV series) The mod 1960s are the new 1920s as Australia's popular sleuth saga spins off four decades forward. Geraldine Hakewill takes over as the original detective's equally stylish niece. (4 episodes)



Suspiria (Amazon Prime film) Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinson headline the latest "re-imagining" — this time of Dario Argento's 1977 horror gem.

Joseph W. Sarno Retrospective (Film Movement Plus salute) Midcentury erotica includes digital premieres "Sin in the Suburbs," "Vibrations," "Pandora and the Magic Box," plus documentary "A Life in Dirty Movies."

Dark Star: H.R. Giger's World (OVID.tv documentary) Explore the artist's surreal human/machine minglings, as seen in his "Alien" designs, Necronomicon books, Omni magazine. (Docs/global/indies streamer offers 7-day free trial, then $7/month or $70/year.)

DittyTV.com (streaming channel) — Americana and roots music with names like Brandi Carlile, Nathaniel Rateliff, Son Volt, Norah Jones, Ruthie Foster, Ray Wylie Hubbard. Streams include a scheduled channel, plus on-demand programs. (Donations accepted)

Magic Hour (hollywoodreporter.com/video) — Short-form "creators" series unreels profiles of "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" production designer, "Free Solo" documentary director, songwriters, costumers and other showbiz shakers.

May 8

Lucifer (Netflix series) Season 4 of the former Fox cult fave with Tom Ellis, Lauren German, cast addition Inbar Lavi. (10 episodes)

May 10

The Society (Netflix series) Premiere: New England teens mysteriously find themselves in a hometown mock-up sans adults, prompting "Lord of the Flies"-style conflict. From "Party of Five" producer Chris Keyser. (10 episodes)

Sneaky Pete (Amazon Prime series) Season 3 explores identities/connections of Giovanni Ribisi's con man and his "family," with new cast members Patrick J. Adams, Ricky Jay. (10 episodes).

PBS Masterpiece (Amazon Prime add-on service) New global offerings include French witness-protection thriller "Reborn" (May 10), Icelandic legal drama "The Court" (May 24). Add to Amazon Prime for $6/month, after 7-day free trial.

May 12

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix series) Volume 3 continues the current-events conversation. (Weekly episodes)

May 13

Line of Duty (Acorn TV series) Season 5: Cat-and-mouse cop thriller is highest-rated UK series, with Stephen Graham ("Boardwalk Empire's" Al Capone). (6 episodes)

May 14

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix event) Lily Tomlin revives iconic characters (Edith Ann, Ernestine) to salute '60s quick-cut comedy hour. With Billy Crystal, Neil Patrick Harris, Rita Moreno, plus original stars Ruth Buzzi, JoAnne Worley.

May 17

Catch-22 (Hulu series) Premiere: George Clooney produces and co-stars in Joseph Heller's classic tale of wartime craziness. (He's Scheisskopf.) With Christopher Abbott (Yossarian), Kyle Chandler (Cathcart), Hugh Laurie, Giancarlo Giannini. (6 episodes)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime series) Season 2 has creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's confused Londoner rethinking her life after meeting a priest. With Oscar winner Olivia Colman, "Sherlock" Moriarty actor Andrew Scott. (6 episodes)

May 24

What/If (Netflix series) Premiere "When acceptable people start doing unacceptable things" — that's the premise behind this "neo-noir social thriller." With Renée Zellweger, Jane Levy, Blake Jenner, Dave Annable. (10 episodes)